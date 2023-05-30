Today's Forecast: Hot with plenty of sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A warm and sunny stretch continues into the work week! Early morning temperatures are mild, only dipping to the 50s. Bright blue, mostly sunny skies are in store for today with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The waters of Lake Michigan are currently in the upper 40s, with low wave heights anticipated again for today. The warming trend continues through this week, with a few weather models hinting at our first 90-degree day at some point this week. High pressure is expected to remain in control, slowly meandering through the Great Lakes region. We are on pace for this to be West Michigan's second driest month of May on record. Our next rain chances arrive this week Wednesday and Thursday, but they will be isolated and short lived at best, with only a few showers possible (perhaps) firing up on a lake breeze. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a pop-up shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm. Highs near 90.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Chance of a pop-up shower/storm possible. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s near 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

