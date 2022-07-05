Today's Forecast: Hot, humid & partly cloudy with storm chances tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another wave of storms tracks into the region later this evening, where there is yet another chance for severe weather. Strong, damaging wind gusts and large hail are additionally possible tonight. There is a SLIGHT and MARGINAL risk for mainly our SW communities. Showers linger into Wednesday morning, but the majority of Wednesday will be dry and partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers pop back up for Thursday, with a dry Friday. The month of June has been predominately dry with below normal precipitation, so we're welcoming in any rain chance at this point! High temperatures are likely to stay in the 80s all of this week with humidity decreasing on Friday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms in the morning. Storms re-develop late in the evening, lasting overnight. MARGINAL AND SLIGHT RISK for severe weather. Humid with highs in the middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and a few storms continuing. West northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: An early morning shower; otherwise partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Decreasing humidity. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Comfortable and sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube