Today's Forecast; Hot, humid and stormy Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: West Michigan is waking up to a very warm and muggy morning. Today will be hot and humid, with morning sunshine giving way to scattered scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front marches into the area. The first wave of showers and storms may arrive by midday. In addition to locally heavy rainfall, some of these storms could be strong or even severe, with damaging winds as the main threat. A portion of Michigan is included in the Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. Heavy downpours and lightning are expected in any storms. Behind the front, the middle part of the week will be mostly sunny, less humid and pleasant, with highs in the low-mid 80s. Humidity levels will be on the increase again starting Thursday into the weekend. The 4th of July (Friday) looks mostly dry and hot, but thunderstorm chances are building for the weekend. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Very warm, and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated showers. Less humid air arrives overnight. Lows in the mid-60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Very warm. Muggier. Slight chance isolated shower or storm. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Hot and muggy with rain and thunderstorms along a cold front. Highs around 90.

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Not as humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

