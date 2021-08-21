Today's Forecast: Hot and humid, with isolated showers this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Saturday! We're starting off the day on a warm note, with patchy fog. The heat and humidity will only build through the day, with highs near 90 degrees. Find ways to stay cool today, and don't forget to hydrate. A weakening cold front will pass over West Michigan this evening, generating isolated showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder. Most of the region will not see any wet weather. Conditions are slightly cooler and slightly less humid on Sunday, but it doesn't last long. By Monday afternoon, dew points will surge across the region, heading back toward 70 degrees by midweek. A few showers and storms are possible by Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid with and isolated afternoon shower. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. South winds at 5 to 15.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s with light winds.

TOMORROW: Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Gradually less humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with humidity returning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid again. Isolated shower possible in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube