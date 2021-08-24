Today's Forecast: Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The heat and humidity are here to stay this work week and upcoming weekend! Today, tomorrow, and Thursday will be quite warm with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values reaching into the 90s during the afternoon. Shower and storm chances increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Otherwise, any rain will be isolated and not expected to last all day. Additional chances for showers and storms return for the weekend, with continued heat and oppressive conditions. Severe weather is not expected, but the possibility of heavy downpours is conceivable due to all the moisture in the atmosphere.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot, and very humid. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, better chance for rain late at night. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Heat index values in the low/mid 90s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/storms. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds southwest/south at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and humid with scattered morning showers and storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Heat index values in the low/mid 90s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for a shower or storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for a shower or storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

