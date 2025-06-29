Today's Forecast; Hot and humid Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: After a pleasant Saturday, the heat and humidity will return to finish the weekend, with highs climbing back into the low-90s. Heat index values "feels-like readings" will again reach the mid-upper 90s. A cold front will approach tomorrow, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely for Monday. The showers and storms that develop will produce locally heavy downpours, with a portion of West Michigan included in the Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will likely hold in the low to mid 80s most of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely remain dry and pleasant, with only a few isolated storm chances developing later in the week. At this point, much of the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend may remain dry, with highs in the upper 80s. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Very slight chance of a shower/storm as a warm front lifts into the state...especially across our northern counties. Highs in the low-90s, with feels like temps in the mid to upper 90s. Winds southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Very warm. Muggier. Slight chance isolated shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Very warm. Partly cloudy. Muggy. Highs in the upper 80s.

