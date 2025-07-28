Today's Forecast; Hot and Humid; Isolated Storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: As heat wave builds across West Michigan, today and tomorrow will be WEATHER READY ALERT days. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s again today and Tuesday, with feels like temperatures approaching 100 both days. There is a HEAT ADVISORY from Noon - 9 p.m. Monday for all Central and Southern Lower Michigan. Stay cool and hydrated! Rain chances will be low overall, but a few shower and thunderstorms are possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Most areas will miss out on the much-needed rainfall. Heat relief finally comes Wednesday with a stronger cold front, but the front lacks significant moisture for rain. We will finally be able to give the air conditioners a break for the second half of the week, with much lower humidity, highs slipping into the upper 70s and low 80s, and overnight lows in the comfortable 50s and 60s. We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: HEAT ADVISORY (Noon - 9 p.m.) Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the low 90s, feels like temperatures near 100. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Very warm and muggy. Slight chance shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the low 90s, feels like temperatures near 100. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with isolated showers or storms possible. Cooler, less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. A bit warmer. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs near 80-degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

