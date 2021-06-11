Today's Forecast: Hot and humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Warm and humid today and tomorrow. Isolated to scattered showers and a few storms are possible this afternoon, although the coverage will likely be less than it was on Thursday. Any storms that do develop will likely produce very heavy rainfall and be slow-moving. Most locations today will reach the upper 80s to near 90. A cold front will push through the region Saturday with more scattered showers/storms, and also bringing a substantial drop in humidity for the second half of the weekend. Much of next week is looking dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and humid. A few widely scattered or isolated showers/storms cannot be ruled out. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southwest/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

