Today's Forecast; Heat and humidity return

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Heat and humidity will be on the increase over the next couple of days, as highs rebound back into the upper 80s to near 90 today through the weekend. The pattern becomes more active starting this weekend with scattered showers and storms returning starting tomorrow as the heat and humidity return. The potential for a few more rounds of showers and storms will kick off the new work week, with dry conditions returning by mid-week. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and muggier. Highs near 90. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. A shower/storm is possible. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid, chance shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers. Warm and muggy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-80s.

