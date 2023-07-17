Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine and cool

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A cold front moved through this morning, allowing for Canadian wildfire smoke to thicken up and move south and east. We stay dry during daylight hours with hazy sunshine this afternoon. The cold front will dip temperatures for today and Tuesday only putting daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures spike Wednesday as humidity builds ahead of our next storm chance Thursday. A few showers may linger into Friday. Otherwise, a fairly quiet week is in store for West Michigan. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds breezy out of the west to northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming humid. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs at 80 degrees.

