Today's Forecast: Gusty winds with rain transitioning to snow

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Rain showers will pick back up this morning after a brief break with some dry time in West Michigan. Strong winds are likely all day, with sustained winds between 25 to 35 mph. Some wind gusts will range between 45 to 55 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 7 o’clock this evening. Power outages are possible, along with potentially tough travel conditions and dangerously high waves. Models indicate an inch of rainfall before we transition to flurries and snow showers this afternoon/evening. Any mixing precipitation in between can make roads slick, any snow accumulations will be minor an inch or less if any at all. Temperatures start off warm reaching the lower to middle 50s by Saturday morning and continue to drop throughout the day with overnight lows reaching the upper 20s. Sunday we dry out and still have a bit of a breeze but bring back the sunshine which we hold on to for the start of next week as well!

Once we get beyond today, above normal temperatures will be the main player over the next 7-14 days! At this point, we have at least a 60-90 percent chance of above normal temperatures leading almost up to Christmas. That said, it will be difficult to get accumulating snow during this time frame. It continues to look more and more like the possibility of a "green" Christmas, but stay up on later forecasts!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers mix with and change to snow showers. Little to no snow accumulations expected. Temperatures peak in the lower 50s early morning, then fall through the 40s into the 30s by evening. Very windy. West northwest winds at 20-30 mph, gusting to 45-55 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a light stray shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain shower chances. Highs in the upper 50s.

