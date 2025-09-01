Today's Forecast; Gorgeous Labor Day Weather

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Gorgeous weather will continue as we close out this Labor Day holiday weekend, as high pressure remains overhead with plenty of sunshine, gentle winds and highs near 80-degrees. Average highs this time of year have us in the upper 70s. Another sunny and slightly warmer day is expected Tuesday, before a strong cold front approaches the area mid-week. Much of Wednesday will likely be dry, with clouds and winds on the increase during the day. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are likely later Wednesday, likely arriving near or just after sunset. Sharply colder air will follow the front, with temperatures dropping to mid-October levels. The colder air will linger into the weekend, with occasional pockets of rain likely for Thursday and Friday. At this point, much of the weekend is looking dry and cool. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: (LABOR DAY). Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Winds: E 5-10 mph GREEN FLAGS EXPECTED on the beaches.

TONIGHT: Clear and quiet. Comfortable. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A bit warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. GREEN FLAGS EXPECTED on the beaches.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny early, but the clouds will thicken with rain and thunderstorms building in late day and overnight. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Breezy and much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Breezy and much cooler. Rain showers possible. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly dry. Slight chance shower mainly along the lakeshore. Remaining cool. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and quiet. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as chilly. Highs in the low 70s.

