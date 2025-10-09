Today's Forecast: Frosty morning, lots of sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: Much cooler air is flowing into the Great Lakes with a chilly high pressure from Canada. The coldest air will arrive tonight, with widespread FROST ADVISORIES and FREEZE WARNINGS issued into early Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s. Cover your plants! This cool airmass will be around through Friday, keeping highs in the "seasonable sixties" and mornings in the 30s. There is a slight chance of light showers Friday evening and overnight, but nothing that will impact outdoor plans. Temperatures will gradually warm up this weekend and early next week back into the 70s, above average once again. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

wxmi

TODAY: A cold start with areas of morning frost, otherwise mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool again with clear skies. Lows in the middle to upper 30s. Winds light out of the southeast.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds increase in the afternoon with a chance of scattered evening/night showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Some morning cloudiness, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube