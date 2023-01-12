Today's Forecast: Foggy morning; otherwise mostly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for some drizzle and fog kicking off the day. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect through 10 o’clock this morning for counties south of I-94. We've been tracking a larger system for Thursday and Friday over the past several days, however models continue to push this system further south and east of our immediate area. The steadiest rain is expected to develop southeast of Kalamazoo toward Jackson and Detroit, however a few hit-or-miss showers are possible over all of West Michigan. Any light rain or drizzle over West Michigan during the daytime hours today will transition to a few snowflakes by tonight and Friday. Cooler air sweeps in for Friday with high temperatures in the lower 30s. While we don't expect much precipitation with this system, it will bring some strong wind gusts both Thursday and Friday. Wind gusts could exceed 30 mph across the region. Get ready for a dry and calm weekend with moments of sunshine Friday early evening and on Saturday! Mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with highs in the 30s. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of drizzle and flurries mainly south/east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds northeast/north at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts over 30 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a stray flurry possible. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Light snow showers or flurries possible closer to the lakeshore and south/west of Grand Rapids through the morning. Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon, especially inland. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds north/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain develops in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry. Highs in the lower 40s.

