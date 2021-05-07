Today's Forecast: Foggy and frosty to start before scattered showers arrive

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We are waking up to a bit of a frosty and foggy start to our Friday even though a few things have kept our frost/freeze potential a bit lower than upcoming nights. The extra moisture from yesterday's rain produced some light fog/lower clouds, which would keep us from getting to below freezing. Wind will also slowly increase out of the south early this morning, allowing for temperatures to plateau or rise slightly before getting below 32°. Regardless, frost is still here this morning, especially north of I-96 where frost advisories and freeze warnings are in effect. Another weak disturbance will produce a few scattered showers on Friday, perhaps even a rumble of thunder along/east of U.S. 131, but a bit of sun will mix in as well. Expect the cool and well below normal temperature pattern to persist through this coming weekend and early next week. A slow, but sure warm-up is on track to occur later next week. Frost and Freeze concerns last through next Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers, ending by the evening. Thunder possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s. West northwest winds at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Overnight lows in the lower 30s with frost & freeze possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm. Frost and freeze likely. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Frosty start to the day with lows in upper 20s/lower 30s, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slight warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slight warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

