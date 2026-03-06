Today's Forecast: Fog, clouds, P.M. storms likely

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A warmer and active couple of days are ahead, as chances for rain and thunderstorms increase today, tonight, and early Saturday morning. Look for morning fog again today, otherwise mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will climb into the 60s with the arrival of a strong low pressure system. This will trigger rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, and continuing through the evening and overnight ahead of a cold front. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the stronger side to marginally severe, with gusty winds, one inch hail, and even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Our team has issued a FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT for this afternoon into Saturday morning to account for the storm threat. Temperatures today through Sunday will be well above average in the 50s and 60s. There are indications that we cool down closer to seasonable levels by the middle of next week, so don't get used to the Spring weather quiet yet!

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT! Morning fog and drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Rain and thunderstorms develop this afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong to marginally severe with wind/hail, or an isolated brief, weak tornado. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning rain and thunderstorms likely, otherwise cloudy and unseasonably warm. Some early morning staorms may be strong to severe. Highs in the low/mid 60s early, then gradually falling through the day. Most locations will see between .50" to one inch of rain, but locally higher amounts are possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers. Cooler too. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

