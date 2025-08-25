Today's Forecast; Feeling like Fall

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Much cooler air will continue to flow into the Great Lakes for the next couple of days. A "fall preview" week is ahead, with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Average highs this time of year are near 80 degrees. Isolated to scattered lake effect / lake enhanced rain showers are possible. The best chance for rain is from the lakeshore to the US-131 corridor. We may even see a couple of waterspouts on Lake Michigan with the colder air coming across the relatively warmer waters of the lake. A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY continue along the lakeshore through this evening. Temperatures slowly moderate through late week, with highs back in the mid to upper 70s as we head into the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Feeling "Fall-ish". Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY continue along the lakeshore. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Chilly night ahead. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and cool. Chance of a shower. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: (LABOR DAY). Partly cloudy, Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube