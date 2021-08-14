Today's Forecast: Endless sunshine and comfortable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Saturday! High pressure will control our weather over the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine and daily high temps in the upper 70s. Get outside and enjoy! The humidity slowly climbs next week, becoming more noticeable Tuesday into Wednesday. West Michigan falls back into an unsettled pattern on Wednesday, with additional rain chances on Thursday and Friday of next week. Have a great weekend!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs around 80. Light winds from the west at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid 50s. Calm winds.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers and a few thunderstorms, with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

