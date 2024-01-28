Today's Forecast: Early wintry mix; otherwise mostly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Scattered light rain and wintry mix showers are the story for West Michigan into this morning. Cloudy skies, gloomy conditions on tap for this morning. Early light rain is expected with another system tracking southeast of Grand Rapids and will bring some areas light showers. A few snowflakes may mix in too mainly around I-94, but little to no accumulations are expected. We will watch for possible flooding as snow continues to melt quickly and ice jams are possible along area rivers this weekend and early next week. A FLOOD WATCH is issued for Sunday evening along the Grand River near Comstock Park and Belmont area. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Grand River near Portland. Click here for river level status. The better chance for a rain and snow mix in the forecast will be overnight Monday and in and throughout Tuesday, but for now it looks light. There are indications that our temperatures will stay well above normal into the first week of February. Stay alert and informed with FOX 17 weather.

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Stray morning shower possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain/snow showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

