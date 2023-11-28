Today's Forecast: A.M. snow showers, otherwise partly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Some locations in West Michigan could pick up an additional 1" to 2" of snow this morning, with isolated spots picking up 3" in lake effect snow bands mostly west of U.S. 131. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is still in effect for Allegan, Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Calhoun, Barry, and Oceana Counites until 11 A.M. Winds will be brisk from the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, producing wind chills in the single digits for this morning, as air temperatures are in the upper teens/lower 20s. Temperatures will begin warming into the upper 30s and lower 40s the remainder of the week and into the weekend. We are tracking a couple of systems that may bring rain to snow mix both Friday and Sunday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: A cold start in the upper teens, otherwise mostly cloudy with snow showers taper off by late morning/early afternoon. Partly sunny skies are likely north/east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Winds chills in the teens.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers north of Grand Rapids. Lows near 20. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of light snow showers north of Grand Rapids in the morning, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A bit warmer! Breezy too. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Lows in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain or snow. Lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

