Today's Forecast: Early showers followed by afternoon clearing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Scattered showers persist this morning, but we can expect some sunshine later today. We'll rise to highs in the 50s, but tonight temperatures fall to the 30s. Most of your daytime hours on Sunday will be dry with some sunshine, too. However, our next chance for rain develops late Sunday evening. Keep your rain gear and warm layers handy leading into next week. More lake effect rain showers are possible for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s! In fact, some wet snowflakes may mix in with some of these rain showers as a big trough in our upper level jet stream and upper level low spin over the region and allow for cold air to pour in from Canada. Showers should wrap up by Thursday. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly sunny with the chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds from the west between 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of rain showers in the evening and overnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Some wet snowflakes are possible! Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Some wet snowflakes are possible! Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

