Today's Forecast: Early shower chances north of I-96; otherwise partly cloudy and warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A stalled front around Northern Michigan brings the chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms north of I-96 through at least this morning. A better chance for thunderstorms arrives later Wednesday evening as a more potent weather disturbance drops into the region from the northwest through Thursday morning. You can expect heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the first half of Thursday with gusty winds possible. If you are looking for a cool down, this upcoming weekend is for you! High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s.

TODAY: Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible from Grand Rapids northward. Highs in the mid 80s. West-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. West winds around 5 mph. Lows in the middle to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms late in the evening and overnight. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers and storms, otherwise becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Highs near 80 degrees

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

