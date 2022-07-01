Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance shower or storm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A cold front slides through the state today providing the chance for scattered showers and storms. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain. Everyone is expected to be dry by this evening once we completely settle behind the front. The month of June has been predominately dry with below normal precipitation, so we're welcoming in any rain chance at this point! The majority of our July Fourth Holiday weekend appears dry with highs in the middle 80s! Start making your outdoor plans for Independence Day. The next chance for rain after the holiday arrives on Tuesday and continues into midweek. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: A passing cold front brings the chance of showers or thunderstorms, although many locations will likely miss out. The chance shifts south/east of Grand Rapids this afternoon, otherwise becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-northwest at 6 to 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

4th of JULY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the middle 80s.

