Today's Forecast: Early patchy fog; otherwise sunny and warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Patchy fog lingers into this morning as we sit under mostly clear skies and light winds, so take your time traveling! Sunny skies will be the story today through Friday, along with slightly increasing temperatures. High temperatures build to the middle 80s by Friday and Saturday. Humidity remains low for the rest of this workweek, as well. The next system to take aim on West Michigan arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, lasting into early next week. Widespread rain showers are likely Sunday through Tuesday as we could pick up a few possible inches of rainfall, along with cooler temperatures. Many locations will barely hit the lower 70s by early next week. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. North northwest winds around 5 mph. Highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. West northwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Patchy fog possible early; otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Rain chances develop overnight into Sunday morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

