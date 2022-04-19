Today's Forecast: Early lingering flurries with late day sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist CANDACE MONACELLI:A few lingering flurries into this morning. Otherwise, there are no further snow chances this week! In fact, temperatures are expected to gradually increase. Sunshine returns late in the afternoon today, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies lasting for the majority of Wednesday. The chance for widespread rain showers returns Wednesday evening and night, with a few lingering sprinkles into early Thursday morning giving us about .25 to .50” of rainfall. Another round of rain sweeps in late in the evening on Friday. High temperatures rebound to the lower 50s on Wednesday, with the lower 60s in store for Thursday and Friday. Need even better news? High temperatures in the 70s are possible by this upcoming weekend! Normal or average highs for this time of year are in the upper 50s. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TODAY: An early morning drop or flake, otherwise some late day clearing. Breezy, and still cool. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Breezy west northwest winds gusts upwards of 15-20 mph. Lows at 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to start. Becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers developing late in the evening. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: A lingering early morning rain shower. Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny to start. Becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers developing late in the evening. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm! Highs in the middle 70s.

