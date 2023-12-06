Today's Forecast: Early flurries; otherwise mostly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Light precipitation will linger into the early morning hours as a low pressure system tracks south. If any snow accumulations will be minor, mainly confined to such grassy areas and colder surfaces. Today will be a mostly dry day under cloudy skies, with just early light lake effect west of U.S.-131 and temperatures back to the upper 30s. Temperatures will spike into the mid/upper 40s Thursday, and low/mid 50s on Friday with a strong high pressure area to our southwest and dry conditions from Wednesday to Friday! We will stay warm until a cold front passes through the region over the upcoming weekend. We continue to track what may be a larger rain and snow system Saturday into Sunday and Monday. Our forecast models are showing a track that favors an all day rain Saturday...could be heavy at times. Rain may continue into Sunday, before the system gets by us, colder air filters in, and rain changes to snow Sunday evening/night. Winds will ramp up too! Early indications are showing an inch to two inches of rain possible, and perhaps some accumulating snow behind this system. This far out, the track may change, so make sire to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few light lakeshore morning snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s near 40. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Warmer too! Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, unseasonably warm with a strong southwesterly breeze. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain showers transitioning to snow showers. Gusty winds. Highs near 50 early on falling into the 40s and 30s during the day.

