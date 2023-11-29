Today's Forecast: Early flurries north; otherwise partly sunny and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another colder start to the day with isolated snow showers possible north of I-96, but most of the region will stay dry all day. Temperatures will be back in the upper 30s by this afternoon with a few peaks of sunshine. The warmest day of the week is Thursday as high temperatures rebound to the lower 40s. Keep warm layers and your rain coat ready for the end of the week. An unsettled pattern brings the chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Chance of light snow showers north of Grand Rapids in the morning, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A bit warmer and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Breezy winds. The warmest day of the week! Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain and snow, mostly south of I-96. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated mix of rain and snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A mix of rain and snow possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube