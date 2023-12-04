Today's Forecast: Early flake or drop; otherwise mostly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A chilly start to the work week as some slick spots are possible on roadways this morning. An early morning drop or flake possible mainly along and west of US-131. Otherwise, another dry day hits the forecast for the start of today, with a few breaks in the clouds and highs in the upper 30s near 40 degrees. Then, more rain and snow on Tuesday is expected, but accumulations look to remain light. Temperatures will spike into the upper 40s near 50 degrees with a strong high pressure to our southwest with dry conditions and partly to mostly cloudy skies from Wednesday to Friday! We will stay warm until a cold front passed through the region over the upcoming weekend with chances for rain and snow. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. An early stray sprinkle or flurry possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to start, followed by some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 50 degrees.

