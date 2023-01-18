Today's Forecast: Early A.M. drizzle and mist, otherwise cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After a little early morning drizzle and mist, we expect a break from any precipitation most of the day with mainly cloudy skies. By tonight, we are tracking another system that could bring a wintry mix of rain, snow, and perhaps some light freezing rain. That messy mix of rain, some freezing rain, and snow are possible during the early morning hours of Thursday, especially along/north of I-96. Patchy freezing rain could produce slick travel conditions early Thursday morning, so take your time during commutes. We may see a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for these areas from the National Weather Service, so stay up on later forecasts. Cooler air sweeps in Thursday night and Friday, transitioning all precipitation over to snow showers. Some snow accumulation is possible on Friday, but as of now only an inch or two are likely on grassy areas and vegetation, especially north of Grand Rapids. Cloud cover hangs around the region for Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 30s. Snow chances return on Sunday and the beginning of next week. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Some early morning mist or drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. A wintry mix develops around/after midnight. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy, and rain developing. We may see a rain/snow mix with some light freezing rain mixing in along/north of the I-96 corridor. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds east at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30/35.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain, snow, and light freezing rain in the morning, especially along/north of I-96. Transitioning to all rain by mid/late morning and afternoon. Highs reach the low/mid 40s. Winds east/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. An inch or two of accumulation possible on grassy areas. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Some light accumulations possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few morning snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

