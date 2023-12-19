Today's Forecast: Early cloud cover leading to sunshine later on with breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN —The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: All Winter Weather Advisories and Storm Warnings have expired as waking up today snow showers have ended. Clouds will gradually break up during the day as temperatures remain cold in middle 30s and wind chills still in the 20s. The remainder of the work week until Friday looks to be dry, offering mild temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies. We expect light chances for rain on Friday and on Christmas Day.

Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have a good chance of above-normal temperatures through Christmas and the New Year. The average high temperature around that time of year is in the middle 30s. This type of a moderate to strong El Nino pattern is leading to what may be a "green" Christmas for Michigan. In fact, much of the entire nation may be seeing above-average temperatures leading up to Christmas itself, so perhaps travel will be good. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Partly cloudy inland, mostly cloudy along the lakeshore. Highs in the middle 30s. Breezy afternoon with gusts out of the west up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a light shower. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

