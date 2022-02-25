Today's Forecast: Early A.M. snow, otherwise mostly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Steady light snow showers accumulate into early this morning delivering 2" to 3" across the region. Isolated higher amounts are possible. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all of our counties until 8 A.M. this morning. Slick travel conditions are likely on the this morning, so take it slow! Clouds decrease gradually with moments of sunshine in store on Saturday and Sunday. Ice jams are still a concern for localized flooding, especially along the Grand River in Comstock Park where minor flooding is already occurring. Stay updated with FOX 17!

TODAY: Early morning light snow showers. 2" to 3" of total snow accumulation likely by early this morning. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy by afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds north/northwest at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light lake-effect snow showers. A dusting to an inch is possible for areas along/west of U.S. 131. Lows in the teens. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds and flurries, otherwise afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

