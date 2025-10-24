Today's Forecast; Drying Out; Cool and quiet

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: After a wet, chilly and blustery stretch of weather, a much quieter pattern will return as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be closer to "average", with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Patchy frost will be possible in some areas, with the potential for a hard freeze in many areas early Saturday morning. Lake enhanced rain showers will gradually come to an end today as high pressure nudges in from the southwest. Mainly cloudy conditions for the morning hours will give way to a mixture of clouds and sunshine during the afternoon. No major storms are on the horizon anytime soon. In fact, the overall pattern should remain mainly dry and "seasonable" right through Halloween! Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Slight chance isolated shower. Considerable cloudiness with pockets of sunshine emerging, especially this afternoon. Cool and not as windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing and colder. Widespread frost/freeze. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: Lt. & Variable

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and quiet. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Slight chance shower. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness. Slight chance shower. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Cool and quiet. Highs in the low 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

