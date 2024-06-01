Today's Forecast: Dry morning, rainy afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Our next rain maker moves into the Great Lakes today, and we have rain chances all of the first 7 days of June! Showers looks to begin early afternoon along the lake shore. Rain will be steady at times into Sunday morning. The heaviest rain will be west of U.S.-131 and south of I-96. Widespread accumulations will be around a half an inch. Sunday will be dry by noon with high temperatures back in the upper 70s. Plan ahead for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of afternoon/evening showers. Steady at times. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain early, scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A few showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of afternoon showers/storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

