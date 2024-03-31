Today's Forecast: Dry midday, showers late

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Happy Easter! Outside of a few broken clouds in the morning, the overcast skies will be reinforced through the afternoon as a low pressure system moves in from the south and west. We will thankfully remain dry during the day across all of West Michigan. Any Easter egg hunts or travel plans will not be impacted by weather! High temperatures will be in the lower 50s, before showers slowly develop south of I-96 tonight, but mostly along and south of I-94. Most rain holds off for Grand Rapids until Monday, when a secondary low moves through the area, bringing widespread showers Monday afternoon through Tuesday. a few thundershowers are possible Tuesday before cold air wraps in Tuesday night, bringing the chance for snow showers Wednesday into early Thursday. Accumulations seem likely, although brief given our warm ground and late season sun angle. We warm back up by next weekend! Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for your latest forecast.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain south of Grand Rapids beginning around Sunset. Highs in the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Overcast with scattered showers, especially along and south of I-96. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Rain switches to snow overnight. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, an early morning snow shower possible. Highs in the middle 40s.

