Today's Forecast: Dense foggy and scattered rain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Patchy dense fog has developed in West Michigan overnight. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place over most of West Michigan until 11 a.m. today. Get ready for more rain today too! Accumulations look to reach a half an inch widespread. Another system brings scattered rain showers Thursday afternoon into Friday, bringing another chance for a half an inch of rain by midday Friday. We will have to watch for any possible flooding concerns as snow is expected to melt quickly and possible ice jams along area rivers. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Saturday and Sunday. Stay alert with FOX 17 News.

TODAY: Cloudy, foggy, and scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and foggy. Lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, areas of fog and reduced visibility with rain showers redeveloping in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of a light sprinkle in the morning, though most of West Michigan will stay dry. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

