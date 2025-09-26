Today's Forecast; Dense Fog Advisory Until 10 a.m.

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10AM, as widespread dense fog is forming across West Michigan. In many locations, visibility will drop to less than a quarter of a mile for the morning commute. By mid-morning, the fog will dissipate giving way to plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. A "fantastic Friday" will lead us into a "wonderful weekend". Plenty of sunshine is on the horizon for both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80-degrees. This huge pattern shift is thanks to a large high pressure nudging in from the Plains will bring dry, sunny and very warm weather to West Michigan for the next week to 10 days. For comparison: "average" highs this time of year are in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mid-week next week temperatures could cool down a few degrees, but are likely to remain above average through the first week of October. The dry weather is nice for outdoor activities, but will worsen drought conditions. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: DENSE FOG ADVISORY (Until 10AM) Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy fog. Clear and cool. Lows in the mid-50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and Pleasant. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s

