Today's Forecast: Dense A.M. fog, some P.M. sun, unseasonbly warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 11 A.M. this morning. Areas of dense fog with visibilities less than a mile. Eventually the fog burns off to partly cloudy to partly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s! More rain and thunderstorms develop after midnight night along a cold front. West Michigan is in a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5) from the lakeshore to 131, and a MARGINAL RISK (level 1 out of 5) for the rest of the area. There is a WEATHER READY ALERT to account for briefly strong to severe storms with gusty winds from around 10/11 p.m. Friday to 2/3 a.m. Saturday morning. A brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out, but is not the main threat and there is a very low chance of that. A longer, drier stretch of weather arrives Saturday P.M. into much of next week. River levels will keep rising, and will stay elevated through next week. Temperatures will cool sharply behind the cold front Saturday, and stay chilly through Monday. Another warm-up arrives Tuesday.

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT! Dense fog advisory until 11 A.M.. Areas of dense morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny and unseasonably warm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: WEATHER READY ALERT! Partly cloudy this evening, becoming cloudy overnight with rain/storms developing after midnight. Some may be strong/severe. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some may be strong to marginally severe. Trending drier in the afternoon with some sunshine. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s pre-dawn, then falling into the 40s through the day. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and sharply colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant, cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 70.

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