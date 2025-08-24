Today's Forecast; Cooler with a few showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Much cooler air is moving into the Great Lakes region for the next several days. Yesterday was our last 80-degree day for at least the next week. Today will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with the chance for a few showers. Much of the day will be dry and cool, with highs only reaching the low 70s. Isolated to scattered lake effect and lake enhanced rain showers are possible through Tuesday. We may even see some waterspouts on Lake Michigan with the colder air coming across the relatively warmer waters of the lake. A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY will be in effect along the lakeshore. We should start a slow moderating trend in temperatures by mid-week with highs back in the mid/upper 70s as we head into the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Variably cloudy and breezy. Feeling "Fall-ish". Cooler with a slight chance of a shower. A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY will be in effect along the lakeshore. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool with a few showers. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Isolated to scattered showers. Feeling "Fall-ish". Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Slight chance shower. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

