Today's Forecast: Cooler temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today is our coldest day this week with highs around 30, but skies will be partly cloudy. Cloud cover returns on Friday, ahead of a larger system for this weekend. Widespread rain showers, strong wind gusts, and warm temperatures are in store for Saturday into Sunday morning. High temperatures reach to near 60 degrees this weekend! Cooler air sweeps back in late Sunday, with the chance a few flurries on Monday. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for the latest updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance for a light wintry mix early, before transitioning to all rain showers by afternoon/evening. The steadiest rain will occur in the evening and overnight. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain showers mostly in the first half of the day. Early highs in the mid/upper 50s, then gradually falling.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of rain / snow mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

