Today's Forecast: Cooler, comfortable, breezy and mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cooler, more comfortable air filtered in overnight as clouds clear and daytime highs only in the mid 70s today. Another day of dangerous conditions out on Lake Michigan with HIGH and MODERATE beach hazard risks and a small craft advisory with waves around 2 to 4 and 3 to 5 feet. Stay out of the water and off the piers, especially at the North side of the beach/pier. Your work week begins with low humidity and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for today and Tuesday. The chance for rain pops back up on Wednesday with scattered showers extending into Thursday morning. The end of the work week and next weekend offer dry conditions and temperatures slowly pushing back into the mid 80s. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph. High & Moderate Swim Risk expected with 3 to 5 and 2 to 4 foot waves.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. West northwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

