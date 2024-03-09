Today's Forecast: Cooler & breezy, chance evening snow

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Happy Weekend! Rain showers are winding down early this morning, but we may have some lingering drizzle through the early afternoon. No major accumulations are expected to add to what was already an 1"+ of rain in many locations, including Grand Rapids. The bigger focus is a shift in winds for Saturday out of the northwest, driving in colder air, bringing snow chances Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures Saturday will top out in the lower to middle 40s, but falling back into the upper 20s overnight will turn any precipitation to snow. With how warm our ground is, don't expect any significant opportunity for accumulating snow, but a dusting on grassy surfaces is possible. Wind gusts to 30 mph on Saturday and 40 mph on Sunday means wind chills in the 20s a lot of the weekend! Bundle up, and don't forget your gloves! Temperatures will return to the 50s and lower 60s next week, along with some sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain showers tapering off, switching over to a chance for light snow Saturday evening. Highs in the lower to middle 40s. Northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: A few lake effect flurries possible in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 60s.

