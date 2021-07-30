Today's Forecast: Cooler and more comfortable with sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: It'll be quite a bit cooler across the area this morning and less humid with afternoon highs expected in the mid 70s as the much drier air mass sets in place. Most of the extended forecast will stay dry with the exception coming late in the day Saturday and perhaps into early Sunday morning when a shower or storm is possible. We will see a brief minor spike in humidity with this shower and storm chance, but once it moves through dew points will drop again. Beyond Saturday the forecast stays mainly dry and pleasant, with highs in the 70s heading into early next week. By the end of next week we will be back in the 80s!

TODAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day with a brief rise in humidity. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Lingering morning showers, then partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

