Today's Forecast; Cool & Dry Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It will be a cool and dry finish to the weekend, with a return to a bit more sunshine at times today. After a blustery couple of days, winds will finally relax today. Afternoon highs will remain below average; hovering at mid-October levels once again today. Conditions will remain choppy along the lakeshore, though wind and wave criteria have fallen below those requiring a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY and BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT. Even so, use caution if you are heading to Lake Michigan. Much warmer air is on the horizon for next week, with mid-week highs approaching 80-degrees. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and not as breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows near 40. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as chilly. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. A bit breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.

