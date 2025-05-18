Today's Forecast; Cool and quiet; Not as breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: An unseasonably cool pattern is taking hold across West Michigan through at least next weekend. Today will feature a bit more sunshine and less wind than our Saturday, so conditions will feel more pleasant for any outdoor activities. After a few periods of rain Saturday, expect mostly dry conditions through early Tuesday. Starting Tuesday afternoon, occasional batches of rain showers will slide through the region, but each day will feature periods of dry weather as well. Increasing amounts of sunshine will return starting Friday through the weekend. Looking ahead to the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, mostly dry and pleasant weather will likely prevail, with temperatures slightly "below average", with highs generally in the mid to upper 60s. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and Cool. Not as windy. Highs in the low to mid-60s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and quiet. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs near 60-degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs around 60-degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Slightest chance isolated shower. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

