Today's Forecast; Comfortable start to the week

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: After a couple of very muggy weeks across West Michigan, a much more comfortable air mass is on the horizon to start the week. Dew points will fall into the low-60s, replacing the tropical-feeling air that has been parked overhead for the past couple of weeks. Any lingering rain ends early this morning; along with decreasing cloudiness. Much of the week ahead will be dry, with minimal rain chances. A shower or thunderstorm is possible Wednesday. As the humidity returns later this week and into the first part of the weekend, a batch of showers and thunderstorms will be possible later Friday into early Saturday. Afternoon highs will hold in the low to mid-80s through mid-week, with high in the upper 80s later in the week. Most of West Michigan could use a soaking rainfall, as the past several week has featured mostly dry conditions, Grand Rapids is running a 2 inch rainfall deficit since the start of June! Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Lingering showers end early. Decreasing cloudiness with a return to sunshine. A bit cooler and less humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds: N-NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s Winds: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly dry and warmer. Chance isolated shower or storm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Very warm. Chance late day shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Very warm and muggy. Chance few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

