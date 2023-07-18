Today's Forecast: Comfortable and mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear skies this morning along with comfortable temperatures! A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for this afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low humidity. The heat and humidity will build through the day on Wednesday, along with mostly sunny skies. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Thursday. Some of which could be on the strong side. A few showers linger into early Friday, before dry skies return by Saturday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, becoming humid. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Breezy too. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs at 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

