Today's Forecast: Comfortable and a bit warmer with plenty of sun

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Our lack of cloud cover this morning will allow temperatures to kick off in the lower 50s. If you have to step outdoors, don't forget a jacket or sweatshirt! Sharply warmer temperatures and more humidity will return for the holiday weekend though. Today's highs nudge into the 80s, with full sunshine. Temperatures are expected to spike into the middle to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, along with an increase in humidity. West Michigan will make a run at 90 degrees on Labor Day, which is Monday. High heat and humidity will persist into early next week before the chance of rain returns by next Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds south/south 5 to 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Breezy. Humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Humid. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

MONDAY / LABOR DAY : Sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

