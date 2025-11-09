Today's Forecast; Colder with Lake Effect Snow

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is waking up to the first snow of the season on this Sunday morning. Watch for slippery travel conditions, with temperatures below freezing to start the day. This system is clearing out, with even colder air on the horizon.

Lake effect snow showers will produce locally heavy accumulations in some of our lakeshore counties over the next two days, with Berrien County under a WINTER STORM WARNING for Sunday and Monday, as 6-12" of snow is possible from extreme southwest lower Michigan around the foot of Lake Michigan. A band of locally heavy snow is likely later Sunday into Monday, so travels toward Chicago will become quite hazardous.

TODAY: Early morning rain-snow mix will end. Lake Effect Snow Showers develop in areas West of US-131. Highs only in the mid 30s. Locally heavy accumulations possible from Berrrien County around the foot of Lake Michigan to Chicago. WINTER STORM WARNING (BERRIEN COUNTY - Starting Sunday late morning)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold inland. Lake effect snow showers continue West of US-131. Lows near 20.

MONDAY: Much colder with lake effect snow showers, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Highs only in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Chance lt. wintry mix. Highs near 40-degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and not as cold. Highs: mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs: mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs: mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

