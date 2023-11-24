Today's Forecast: Colder temps with breezy winds and partly cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer : Keep your winter gear handy for the rest of the week and this weekend. Partly cloudy skies are in store for today, along with high temperatures in the lower 30s and a steady breeze. Cloud cover increases on Saturday ahead of a system arriving Sunday. Scattered snow showers are set to develop on Sunday, with some light rain mixed in at times. However, the majority of precipitation will be snow. Some locations in West Michigan could pick up 1" to 2" of snow accumulation. After the system passes, the lake effect snow machine will turn on. Lake effect snow showers remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Flurries remain in the forecast for the rest of next week with temperatures staying in the 30s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds from the north at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. A wintry mix possible, however it will mostly be snow. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of flurries. Highs in the lower 30s.

