Today's Forecast: Colder, but dry with some sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: A system dumped several inches of snow in West Michigan Friday. There were snow reports over 5 inches in Kent, Ottawa, and Allegan counties. The highest snow report resulted in East Grand Rapids at 8.3 inches. The system has now departed, allowing for clouds to break up this morning. Temperatures are starting today in the lower 20s, and will only rebound into the mid/upper 30s this afternoon. Watch for slick spots on the roads into early Saturday from the wet snow refreezing! Thankfully, winds are lighter and there will be plenty of sun today! Cloud cover gradually increases on Sunday from an approaching system. Rain will hold off until late Monday night, lasting through Tuesday. Temperatures will rebound back to the middle 50s most of next week, but light snow possible Wednesday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s and upper teens. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds through the day. Isolated snow shower possible late. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and warmer. Rain develops late in the evening, lasting overnight. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

